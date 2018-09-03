Flood warning issued for Fox, Des Plaines rivers

Storm clouds form over Lakemoor Monday as much of Lake County was hit by afternoon storms. Courtesy of Cindy Graff

Thunderstorms, some violent, disrupted festivals, Labor Day cookouts and traffic as they moved through the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

Schaumburg officials called off Septemberfest for the remainder of the day for the safety of attendees, vendors and employees, they said. Naperville's Last Fling closed Family Fun Land about 12:30 p.m. but reopened the carnival and block party areas at 4:45 p.m.

A tornado warning came and went in Lake County.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Des Plaines and Fox rivers.

The Des Plaines River was at 15.1 feet near Des Plaines. Flood stage is 15 feet. The weather service predicted the river would rise to 17 feet by the morning.

The Fox River reached 9.5 feet, which is flood stage, at Algonquin Tailwater. The weather service predicted the Fox would reach almost 10 feet by the morning.

The Des Plaines warning lasts through Thursday evening, while the warning on the Fox lasts until Friday morning.

Officials with the Fox Waterway Agency, which regulates boating on the Fox River and Chain O' Lakes, issued a no-wake restriction due to high water in the upper and lower river areas Monday morning, saying all boaters must drive slowly at a no-wake pace. The agency also said a debris advisory is in place across the entire waterway.

Minor flooding was reported in Highland Park and Deerfield, with the city of Highland Park offering sand bags at its public services center and closing Trail Way and Tanglewood Court Monday morning.

Heavy rain in the Rosemont area caused flash flooding in some parts Monday afternoon.

Rosemont public safety employees helped block roadways until water levels receded and assisted residents whose homes, apartments and businesses began to take on water.

WBBM Newsradio reported the inbound Kennedy was jammed because of high standing water near the Jane Byrne interchange, which drivers were slowly driving through.

Flights at O'Hare International Airport were delayed an average of three hours and 26 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center. Departures from O'Hare were delayed at least one hour and 30 minutes, according to the FAA.

Lake-Cook Road in Northbrook is expected to be closed until midday today due to rising water from the North Branch of the Chicago River, according to Northbrook police. Traffic was being rerouted through the Northbrook Court shopping center parking lot while the Cook County Public Works Department worked to clear the road.

• Daily Herald correspondent Henry Redman contributed to this report.