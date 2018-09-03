Fire leaves Palatine home uninhabitable
Updated 9/3/2018 9:55 PM
hello
Three residents have been displaced by a house fire Monday in Palatine, according to a news release from the Palatine Fire Department.
Fire crews arrived at the scene on the 2100 block of North Westmoreland Drive at 4:04 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home's lower level, according to the news release.
By 4:31 p.m., the fire was under control, the release said, but the home was left uninhabitable.
No civilians or firefighters were injured, but a pet cat was killed, according to the release.
Damage estimates were not available Monday night, and the fire remains under investigation, the release said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.