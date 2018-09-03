Batavia man charged with home invasion, battery

Police say a Batavia man was charged after breaking into a home and fighting with residents.

Christopher J. Turecek, 38, of the 900 block of North Washington, was arrested early Monday morning for home invasion causing injury, aggravated battery/strangulation and criminal damage to property not exceeding $500.00, Batavia police said in a news release.

About 4 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a fight in progress on Brandywine Circle. While on their way to the home, police said, officers were told there were five people fighting and a man screaming he was dying.

When the police arrived, there wasn't anyone outside but signs of a forced entry, police said.

Turecek, the resident of the home and a family member of the resident were found fighting just inside the open door, according to police.

The victims said at least one other man broke into the home with Turecek, but the second suspect wasn't able to be located, police said.

All three of those involved were treated for minor injuries on the scene by Batavia Fire Department paramedics.

The case is still under investigation, and Turecek was taken to Kane County jail to await his bond hearing.