Summer comes to a close in The Week in Pictures

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted9/2/2018 9:00 PM
Daily Herald photographers do what they must to get the picture

Racers struggle with giant, swinging inflatables over a deep mud pit at the Muck Fest 5K Mud Run at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday morning, August 25, 2018.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Portraying characters from "Batman," Jamie Koala of Wheaton, left, is Poison Ivy and Cait Manning of Chicago is Harley Quinn, as they mingle at the front entrance during Wizard World Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Saturday, August 25, 2018.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Students in Kindergarten through eighth-grade take part in a flag-raising ceremony at St. James the Apostle Catholic School in Glen Ellyn on Friday. The flag was at half-staff in honor of the late John McCain.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Genesis Sorian, of Glendale Heights covers her ears as the emergency vehicles roar past Sunday during a parade in Addison. The 200th anniversary of Illinois' first constitution was celebrated Sunday, August 26, 2018 in Addison with a parade featuring a multitude of Medinah Shriners' units plus a Bicentennial Bash and fireworks display.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gloria Hester, of Arlington Heights keeps cool as she walks in front of the Virgil K. Horath Fountain during Walk in the Park at North School Park in Arlington Heights. The 47th annual fine art show featured mixed media including artwork in oil and watercolor as well as photography, woodworking, glass, jewelry and fabric art as well.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dozens of people walked at a candlelight vigil to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day Thursday at the Renz Addiction Counseling Center on Summit St. in Elgin. Community members who have lost a family member or friend to a dug overdose were invited to walk.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Senior Kulsum Razvi was very enthusiastic to meet U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi at South Elgin High School Monday. She chased him down from another class he had visited and got her picture taken with him.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Irene Mendez, 9, of West Chicago climbs out of a Cirrus SR20 plane during the second annual Back to School Celebration at the DuPage County Airport in West Chicago on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
The Rev. Mario Quejadas blesses a new kindergarten building during a dedication at St. Walter School in Roselle on Monday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Holden Randall, 7th-grader, sits in the drivers seat of an electric bus at Jefferson Junior High in Naperville on Tuesday. Lisle-based Navistar brought its chargE electric bus to show students.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Noelle Norfolk walks her 1-year old pig Noodle before work everyday, allowing the pig to roll in the grass and visit with people along the way, like John Ogden of Schaumburg who stops to take a picture of her.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A Carson's employee changes out the trash bags as hundreds of store mannequins wait for a new home at the price of $150 each on the last day that the store was open at Randhurst Mall in Mt. Prospect.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Joanna Girmschied gets a hug from one of her rescuers, Ismael Gutierrez of Guanajuato, Mexico Wednesday before a news conference in Naperville. Illinois State Police Command recognized a group of good samaritans who helped save Girmschied's life after she lost control of her vehicle and overturned into a retention pond.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kelly Friedrich, center, of Long Grove holds her son Connor as another son, 3-year-old Logan, left, and also Solomia Ryskin, 5, right, of Long Grove slip down the slide on day one of Buffalo Grove Days Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Students in Kindergarten through eighth-grade take part in a flag-raising ceremony at St. James the Apostle Catholic School in Glen Ellyn on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Civil War re-enactor Wayne Carle, right, talks with Antioch Police Commander Norman Johnson Friday inside the replica train car that carried President Abraham Lincoln's body from Washington, D.C., to Springfield in 1865. The car will be open for daily tours through Sunday, Sept. 9.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Now through Sept. 9, an exact replica of the train car that carried President Abraham Lincoln's body from Washington, D.C., to Springfield in 1865 will be open for daily tours as part of a two-week celebration along Skidmore Drive downtown Antioch.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dylan Eberle, 12, of Round Lake takes a spin on the Freak Out at Buffalo Grove Days on Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tom Roeser, shown third from the left between airborne dirt and a host of others, kicks off a groundbreaking for Otto Engineering's new technology center Thursday in Carpentersville. The roughly 90,000-square-foot facility is expected to house the company's tooling, stamping and manufacturing operations, as well as an apprentice program.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

