Summer comes to a close in The Week in Pictures
Posted9/2/2018 9:00 PM
Daily Herald photographers do what they must to get the picture
Portraying characters from "Batman," Jamie Koala of Wheaton, left, is Poison Ivy and Cait Manning of Chicago is Harley Quinn, as they mingle at the front entrance during Wizard World Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Saturday, August 25, 2018.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Genesis Sorian, of Glendale Heights covers her ears as the emergency vehicles roar past Sunday during a parade in Addison. The 200th anniversary of Illinois' first constitution was celebrated Sunday, August 26, 2018 in Addison with a parade featuring a multitude of Medinah Shriners' units plus a Bicentennial Bash and fireworks display.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gloria Hester, of Arlington Heights keeps cool as she walks in front of the Virgil K. Horath Fountain during Walk in the Park at North School Park in Arlington Heights. The 47th annual fine art show featured mixed media including artwork in oil and watercolor as well as photography, woodworking, glass, jewelry and fabric art as well.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dozens of people walked at a candlelight vigil to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day Thursday at the Renz Addiction Counseling Center on Summit St. in Elgin. Community members who have lost a family member or friend to a dug overdose were invited to walk.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Joanna Girmschied gets a hug from one of her rescuers, Ismael Gutierrez of Guanajuato, Mexico Wednesday before a news conference in Naperville. Illinois State Police Command recognized a group of good samaritans who helped save Girmschied's life after she lost control of her vehicle and overturned into a retention pond.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Civil War re-enactor Wayne Carle, right, talks with Antioch Police Commander Norman Johnson Friday inside the replica train car that carried President Abraham Lincoln's body from Washington, D.C., to Springfield in 1865. The car will be open for daily tours through Sunday, Sept. 9.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Tom Roeser, shown third from the left between airborne dirt and a host of others, kicks off a groundbreaking for Otto Engineering's new technology center Thursday in Carpentersville. The roughly 90,000-square-foot facility is expected to house the company's tooling, stamping and manufacturing operations, as well as an apprentice program.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
