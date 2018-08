Thousands line up to say goodbye to John McCain

Roberta McCain, the 106-year-old mother of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., pays her respects to the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of her son, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool photo via AP)

Cindy McCain, right, wife of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gets a hug from former Vice President Joe Biden, left, after a memorial service for McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

The flag-draped casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried by an Armed Forces body bearer team to a hearse, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

The flag-draped casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Washington. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Friday, August 31, 2018 in Washington. Seated third from left is Cindy McCain and Vice President Mike Pence to her right. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool photo via AP)

Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leans over his flag-draped casket in the U.S. Capitol rotunda during a farewell ceremony, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Washington. The six-term Republican senator, who lived and worked in the nation's capital over four decades, is lying in state under the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation.

People watch a motorcade carrying the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., as it travels from the Arizona Capitol to the North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

Jack McCain, left, escorts his mother Cindy McCain, right, prior to a memorial service for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at North Phoenix Baptist Church Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

Cindy McCain, right, joined by her sons Jack McCain, and Jimmy McCain, left, and daughter Meghan, second from left, watch as the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is taken from the hearse as they all arrive prior to a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

Former Vice President Joe Biden gives a tribute during memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

A military honor guard carries the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., after a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

Former Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear away while giving a tribute during memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

A military honor guard walks with the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., after a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

Bridget McCain speaks during memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church for her father, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

The Brophy Student Ensemble sings during memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

Andrew McCain walks from the podium after a scripture reading during memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

Jimmy McCain, left, and Jack McCain salute their father, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., after a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his wife Jill Biden, pause with hands over their hearts as they watch a military honor guard place the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., into a hearse after a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

People line the street as the hearse carrying Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., makes it's way to a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

A military honor guard carries the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., after a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix.

Cindy McCain walks with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, followed by children Jack, Bridget, Jimmy and Andrew Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, as the plane carrying the body of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

Members of the public walk past the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of John McCain of Arizona, who lived and worked in Congress over four decades, in the U.S. Capitol rotunda in Washington, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. McCain was a six-term senator from Arizona, a former Republican nominee for president, and a Navy pilot who served in Vietnam where he endured five-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war. He died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Thousands of people lined up for blocks outside the U.S. Capitol Friday to say goodbye to John McCain as officials, relatives and friends paid their tributes inside to the Vietnam hero and longtime senator lying in state under the majestic dome.

Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence, lawmakers and guests paid tribute at an emotional ceremony surrounding McCain's casket in the vast rotunda.

A light rain fell as McCain's casket was carried into the Capitol by members of America's military services. His family watched from the steps.

"It is only right that today, near the end of his long journey, John lies here, in this great hall, under this mighty dome, like other American heroes before him," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "We thank God for giving this country John McCain."

House Speaker Paul Ryan called McCain "one of the bravest souls our nation has produced."

McCain, a former Navy aviator, really did "talk like a sailor," Ryan said, drawing smiles from the crowd. "But you see, with John, it wasn't feigned disagreement. The man didn't feign anything. He just relished the fight."

Pence said he didn't always agree with McCain, but said McCain's support for limited government, tax reform and the military "surely left our nation more prosperous and more secure."

McCain "served his country honorably," Pence said, adding that President Donald Trump "respected his service to the country."

Trump, who has mocked McCain for being captured during the Vietnam War, was asked to stay away from the Capitol service, people close to the White House and the McCain family said.

After the service, McCain's wife of 38 years, Cindy, bowed over the casket, clasped her hands and appeared to pray there. Later, she sat at her husband's desk with Sen. Lindsey Graham at her side in the semi-darkened Senate. Graham plucked two roses from the vase on the late senator's desk and gave them to her, according to two people close to McCain with knowledge of the private moment.

The ceremony was the first of two days of services in Washington honoring the Arizona senator, who served in Congress for 35 years.

On Saturday, McCain's procession will pause by the Vietnam Memorial and head for Washington National Cathedral for a formal funeral service. At McCain's request, two former presidents -- Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush -- will speak.

McCain's funeral puts him back in the spotlight a few miles from Trump's doorstep, in the city where the senator, who died last Saturday days short of his 82nd birthday, worked and collected friends and enemies -- some in both camps at different times. The procession was highlighting what McCain found important, some of which contrast with Trump's style and priorities.

Other officials represented the administration in Trump's hard-to-miss absence. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were among those in attendance, along with members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman and actor Warren Beatty were among those pausing at McCain's casket.

McCain chose a Russian dissident as a pallbearer, though Trump has professed repeatedly his affinity and admiration for Russian President, Vladimir Putin -- praise that came amid special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The procession's pause at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain's widow, Cindy, is expected to lay a wreath, will highlight McCain's military service and his more than five years as a prisoner of war.

Trump obtained deferments during the Vietnam War for his college education and then for bone spurs in his heels. Trump on Friday was expected to leave Washington in early afternoon, to head to North Carolina for an event on retirement security about the same time the public will start filing past McCain's casket.

The McCain farewell began Wednesday and Thursday in Arizona, where he and Cindy McCain raised their family. Former Vice President Joe Biden and others provided a preview of the tributes to come.

None of the speakers at the North Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday uttered Trump's name. But Biden, who is considering challenging Trump in 2020, made what some saw as a veiled reference to the president. He talked about McCain's character and how he parted company with those who "lacked the basic values of decency and respect, knowing this project is bigger than yourself."

Biden said McCain "could not stand the abuse of power wherever he saw it, in whatever form, in whatever country."

Biden advised McCain's friends and family to remember snapshots of him, such as a glance or a touch. "Or when you saw the pure joy the moment he was about to take the stage on the Senate floor and start a fight. God, he loved it."

At the end of the nearly 90-minute ceremony, McCain's casket was wheeled out of the church to "My Way," in tribute to a politician known for following his own path.