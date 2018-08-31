Images: Aretha Franklin funeral
Updated 8/31/2018 12:27 PM
See images from Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit on Friday, August 31.
Smokey Robinson blows a kiss during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Detroit residents wait in line to enter the Greater Grace Temple for legendary singer Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Pallbearers carry the gold casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin after arriving at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Louis Farrakhan, from left, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton attend the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
A person holds a program during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Faith Hill performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Former President Bill Clinton poses for a photo with Ariana Grande, center, and Pete Davidson, right, during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Religious leader Louis Farrakhan, right, arrives at Greater Grace Temple for legendary singer Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Family and guests arrive at the start of the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Roger Chambers holds up an issue of "The Final Call," featuring a photograph of Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple for legendary singer Franklin's funeral in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
The Clark sisters, Dorinda Clark Cole, left, and Karen Clark Sheard perform during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Rev. Al Sharpton reads a letter from former President Barack Obama during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Ariana Grande, left, laughs with Bishop Charles H. Ellis during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Ariana Grande performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
Ariana Grande performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Associated Press
