Glendale Heights motorcyclist killed in Schaumburg crash ID'd

A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a school bus in Schaumburg Thursday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old Robert Payne of the 0-100 block of Pinehurst Circle in Glendale Heights.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash that occurred at Irving Park and Rodenburg roads at 3:38 p.m.

Paramedics took Payne to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.

The driver of the school bus was the only person aboard it.