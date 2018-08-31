Bartlett man charged with being sent drugs by mail

A 19-year-old Bartlett man has been charged with drug offenses following his arrest by police Wednesday.

Kevin Mucha of the 200 block of North Hale is charged with a Class 3 felony for controlled substance trafficking and a Class A misdemeanor for attempted possession of marijuana.

On July 2, Bartlett police executed a search warrant of a home on the 900 block of Foster Avenue. Police further investigated Mucha, who was at the home when the search occurred, and said they learned that illegal drugs were being sent to his post office box in Roselle.

On July 19, Bartlett police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service executed search warrants on two suspicious packages sent to Mucha from California. Officers seized marijuana and a counterfeit substance of Alprazolam.

Mucha was brought to a bail bond hearing at the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton where he was issued a $25,000 bail bond and a next court date of Sept. 24.