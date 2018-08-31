24-hour boil order for Ravinia Festival

Headed to Ravinia Festival this weekend? You might want to pack a few extra bottles of water. Festival officials Friday said Ravina is under a 24-hour boil order from the Lake County Health Department because of a water service repair. Drinking fountains and soda fountains within the Ravinia Festival grounds have been turned off, but neighboring properties are not affected and can continue to use water safely.