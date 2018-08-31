24-hour boil order for Ravinia Festival
Updated 8/31/2018 8:13 PM
hello
Boil order for Ravinia:
Headed to Ravinia Festival this weekend? You might want to pack a few extra bottles of water. Festival officials Friday said Ravina is under a 24-hour boil order from the Lake County Health Department because of a water service repair. Drinking fountains and soda fountains within the Ravinia Festival grounds have been turned off, but neighboring properties are not affected and can continue to use water safely.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.