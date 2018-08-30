Multiple minor injuries after crash in Elk Grove Village
Updated 8/30/2018 7:21 PM
Six people suffered minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash at Arlington Heights and Brandywine roads in Elk Grove Village at 4:30 p.m., according to Elk Grove Village Fire Department Battalion Chief Clint Cuntz.
The crash was a minor rear-ender between four vehicles, and four of the people were released on the scene, according to police. Two of those involved were transported to Alexian Brothers Medical Center with minor injuries.
The crash caused one northbound and one southbound lane of Arlington Heights Road to be closed for about 15 minutes, according to Cuntz.
