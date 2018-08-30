Motorcyclist dies after crash with school bus
Updated 8/30/2018 10:33 PM
By Henry Redman
A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash with an empty school bus at Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg at 3:38 p.m., according to Schaumburg Police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst.
The motorcyclist was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:28 due to the severity of his injuries, according to Lindhurst.
The driver was the only person on the bus.
Schaumburg police are still investigating the crash and haven't reopened the intersection.
The police aren't releasing the motorcyclist's name until family is notified.
