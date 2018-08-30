Man accused of escaping Lake County squad car pleads not guilty

A Romeoville man who authorities say wriggled out of handcuffs and through a small Plexiglass window to escape Lake County sheriff's deputies pleaded not guilty to an escape charge Thursday.

Salvador Leo, 25, of the 0-100 block of Arlington Drive, faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty of the felony charge, Judge Ari Fisz said. He's also charged with unlawful possession of a fraudulent prescription, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison. Probation also would be possible.

Leo's trial is scheduled for Oct. 1. He remains held in the Lake County jail on $50,000 bail.

Deputies were called to a pharmacy on the 34300 block of North Route 45 at 4 p.m. July 24 for a report of someone attempting to fraudulently acquire a prescription, authorities said in a news release.

A Lake County sheriff's deputy arrested and handcuffed Leo, placed him in the back of a squad car, then went inside the store to speak with the pharmacist.

Authorities say Leo forced his hands out of the handcuffs, then shoved himself through a small window in the Plexiglas shield that separates the back seat from the front seat of the squad car. After reaching the front seat, Leo opened the door and ran off, authorities said.

Deputies picked up Leo about 90 minutes later in a nearby subdivision after a neighbor spotted him and phoned police, authorities said.

He is due back in court Sept. 6.