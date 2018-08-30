Long Grove paying at least $36,000 to Palatine PR firm

hello

Palatine-based Vicarious Productions Inc. will receive at least $36,000 over the next 12 months to provide public relations and other services to the village of Long Grove.

Village board members Tuesday night voted to rehire Vicarious for a $3,000 monthly retainer. Vicarious' work will include newsletters, public relations consulting, news releases and marketing communications.

Under the company's deal with Long Grove, Vicarious will receive extra payments for a la carte services, such as $250 per month for managing one social media page with Facebook, Twitter or other services.