Feder: Sinclair countersues Tribune Media over failed merger
Updated 8/30/2018 8:16 AM
Sinclair Broadcast Group fired back Wednesday against Tribune Media, countersuing the Chicago-based owner of WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM over the collapse of their proposed merger, reports Robert Feder.
