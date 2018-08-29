Who broke into the Dairy Dream? Libertyville business seeks help

A break-in discovered this week at the Dairy Dream in Libertyville is the first criminal activity of note since the current owners took over in 2007. This surveillance image was posted on Facebook. Courtesy of Dairy Dream

Was it an inside job? A customer who had been casing the joint? Or someone with an issue who needed money?

Whatever the answer, a small-town sense of security has been breached and the owner of the popular Dairy Dream in Libertyville wants to find out who broke in and why.

In a post Monday on Facebook, Justin Synnestvedt lets it be known that someone broke in about 1 a.m. and robbed the popular spot for ice cream, burgers and beef.

Two surveillance photos accompany the post, showing someone wearing what appears to be a green "morph" bodysuit, sweatpants and Adidas sneakers.

One shot shows a ghostly image of the intruder, apparently wearing sunglasses, standing on the checkered tile floor surveying the area. In the other, the green color of the bodysuit is more pronounced.

"We would appreciate any information and if you would share this message in hopes of catching this person," the post reads.

What the post doesn't say is the intruder apparently jimmied the back door and removed an undisclosed amount of rolled coins and cash from two safes -- one weighing about 20 pounds, the other about 100 pounds.

Or that the intruder seemed to know what he was looking for and didn't try to get into either of the electronic cash registers inside.

"The green suit -- not everybody has one," says Synnestvedt, whose family since 2007 has owned the throwback business on the heavily traveled Route 176 just west of Butterfield Road. "Hopefully, somebody sees something that rings a bell and they call police."

There have been no other break-ins in that area nor activity with anyone wearing that type of suit, police said. Call (847) 362-8310 with information.

Aside from one instance of graffiti, there has been no criminal activity to speak of at Dairy Dream or the Glenview Dairy Bar, which the family has owned and operated since 1990, Synnestvedt said.

He described the situation as "very disheartening and frustrating" and said he has been alternately sad and angry since the break-in was discovered. Security will be upgraded and a hint of suspicion added to his role as a friendly neighborhood proprietor.

"It's hard. It's a relationship," Synnestvedt said. "Our customers are friends and acquaintances, at least. You get a rapport with them."

Speculating on a possible motive, Synnestvedt said the "crisis of drug addiction" is everywhere. "That drives a lot of criminal activity," he said.

Dairy Dream was established in 1961 and with its bright red exterior and neon lighting is a reminder of days gone by. But times have changed.