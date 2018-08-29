Standing water, power outages after Tuesday storms; cold front, sharp winds coming today

Heavy storms late Tuesday resulted in power outages, downed trees and standing water, officials said.

A thunderstorm warning in effect for Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane and McHenry County expired at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, but not before dumping more than 2 inches of rain in some areas.

Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Lakemoor, Lake Zurich and North Aurora took in between 1.8 inches and 2.8 inches of rain late Tuesday, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network released on their website.

John Schoen, spokesman for ComEd, said about 113,000 customers lost power during the height of the storms. The worst areas hit were in Crystal Lake, Elgin and Rockford.

Schoen said power has been restored to about 87,000 customers Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service said on their website that moderate rain with embedded thunder will diminish through Wednesday morning. A cold front will move in and lead to a sharp wind shift this afternoon. the north winds will build waves across southern Lake Michigan, creating a swim risk across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana beaches later today.

The weather will turn cloudy, then gradually be mostly sunny, with a high near 73, the weather service said. Winds will be sustained at 10 mph, then gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.