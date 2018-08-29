Pedestrian hurt in Schaumburg hit-and-run

Schaumburg police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in which a 51-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while he was crossing Roselle Road at the intersection of Weathersfield Way.

The man was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village for treatment, police said.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available as the police investigation continues.