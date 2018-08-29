Pedestrian hurt in Schaumburg hit-and-run
Updated 8/29/2018 12:30 PM
hello
Schaumburg police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in which a 51-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while he was crossing Roselle Road at the intersection of Weathersfield Way.
The man was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village for treatment, police said.
A description of the vehicle was not immediately available as the police investigation continues.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.