Naperville apartment fire confined to one unit

A fire in a second-story unit on the 1300 block of Modaff Road in Naperville did not spread to other parts of the building and didn't cause any injuries, authorities said. Courtesy of Naperville Fire Department

A fire inside an apartment in a three-story building in Naperville remained confined to the unit where it started and did not result in any injuries Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire began at 1:32 p.m. on the second floor of a building on the 1300 block of Modaff Road, Naperville Fire Department Division Chief Amy Scheller said.

By the time the fire department arrived, the only occupant of the unit had evacuated, Scheller said. Firefighters entered the unit and extinguished the fire "pretty quickly," Scheller said, then checked to see if the fire spread to other units, but found it did not.

The second-story unit where the fire began is uninhabitable, but management of The Ponds of Naperville complex helped find another place for the resident to stay. Scheller said the fire department also contacted the Red Cross for assistance.

A preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fire could be related to stovetop cooking, but Scheller said that determination is not final.

The fire department heard about the fire from a resident who called after seeing smoke in the hallway coming from the affected unit. Soon after the call, the building's smoke alarm activated.