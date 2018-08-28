Schaumburg Septemberfest returns for 48th year

Children scream as they ride the Wacky Worm during Schaumburg's Septemberfest. The festival returns this Labor Day weekend with a carnival, craft fair, musical entertainment and food. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Septemberfest returns to Schaumburg over the Labor Day weekend, and it appears to be bigger and better than ever.

The sprawling, three-day festival takes place Saturday through Monday, Sept. 1-3, on Schaumburg's municipal grounds at the intersection of Schaumburg Road and Summit Drive. If the weather is good, the festival can draw as many as 250,000 people over the three days, who come to enjoy live music, art, food, drinks and carnival rides.

The craft beer and wine tent, which was introduced two years ago, has become a popular meeting spot, while the arts and crafts show that has been a mainstay every year continues to offer a relaxing way to walk the grounds and peruse artists' booths.

Live music and entertainment plays on three stages. This year's headliners on the Miller Lite Music Stage, include members of Billy Joel's band playing in the Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot band at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1, as well as country music stars Maddie & Tae taking the stage at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 2 before a 10 p.m. fireworks show. Local cover band 7th heaven closes out the fest starting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

General admission to the all the main stage performances is free; however, the village has begun offering VIP tickets for seating close to the stage for $10 per day or $25 for all three days, and music fans have taken them up on the offer.

More entertainment takes place on the Topgolf Local Music Stage, with local dance companies, a team martial arts demonstration and students from Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 performing in bands and orchestras.

The dining tent even features live music, with artists offering everything from classic rock to country and folk music.

Speaking of dining, the Taste of Schaumburg features more than 20 local restaurants, whose vendors now accept credit cards and cash. Specialties include traditional burgers and pizza, but that's just the start. Patrons can choose from Thai or Mandarin dishes, as well as German specialties such as a brat with sauerkraut.

There are gyros, potato pancakes and pierogies, pulled pork nachos, cheese curds and fajitas. Don't forget dessert -- ice cream treats, gourmet cupcakes and deep-fried Oreo cookies are just a few of options.

These kinds of amenities that festival officials have added over the years has helped Septemberfest stand the test of time.

"The festival was established in 1971 by local charitable organizations as a way to raise funds while providing an alternative to holiday travel for local residents," said Roxane Benvenuti, special events coordinator for the village of Schaumburg.

Now in its 48th year, the fest has become firmly established as a Labor Day tradition for area families and a way to celebrate the end of summer.

"As large as Septemberfest has become, it's truly a community event," says Jack Netter, who directs the cultural services department for Schaumburg.

"People meet up with old friends, while those who live near the grounds plan family gatherings and block parties over the fest weekend," Netter adds. "More and more, people who came to Septemberfest as kids now bring their own children to the fest."