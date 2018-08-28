Former Aurora teacher from Naperville faces public indecency charge

Former Metea Valley High School teacher Luke Pigott is again charged in with indecent exposure.

A 25-year-old former high school teacher from Naperville has again been charged with public indecency for flashing women, authorities said.

Luke J. Pigott, of the 3500 block of Stackinghay Drive, is charged with one misdemeanor count of public indecency after police said he exposed himself to several women in Naperville, authorities said in a news release.

Police were called to 87th Street and Keim Road for two separate incidents of a man a silver SUV who was seen touching himself in his vehicle by three different women at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, authorities said.

Pigott was charged following an investigation. He turned himself in to police on Aug. 22, posted bond and was released, authorities said.

This is the second time the former Metea Valley High School teacher has been charged with public indecency. Pigott was previously charged Dec. 29 after exposing himself to an 18-year-old woman in a parking lot about eight miles away from the school where he worked.

Indian Prairie Unit District 204 placed the science teacher on administrative leave following his arrest in January. The Chicago Tribune reports his contract was not renewed at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

His next court date is unknown at this time.