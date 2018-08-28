 
Feder: L.A. Times owner reportedly looking to acquire tronc

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Posted8/28/2018 1:00 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the biotech billionaire who paid $500 million to buy the Los Angeles Times from Chicago-based tronc, may have his sights on acquiring the rest of the Chicago Tribune's parent company, Robert Feder writes. Business Insider reports that Soon-Shiong is seeking to join an investor group that's been in talks with tronc since early August. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

