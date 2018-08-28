Deer Park Art Show returns Sept. 1 and 2

Guests fill Deer Park Town Center at a previous Deer Park Art Show. This year's event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 1 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2. Courtesy of Winger Marketing

The annual Deer Park Art Show returns to the Deer Park Town Center shopping center on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1 and 2. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Deer Park Town Center is at 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park.

Presented by Amdur Productions, the festival will offer a juried fine art and craft show with more than 30 artists, live music, and children's activities.

Musical entertainment will be performed by Cirrus Falcon both days of the show. Food vendors on hand will include Hell's Kitchen offering lemonade and shaved ice, and Magic Circle Crepes.

Children's activities will include an art scavenger hunt, spin art, coloring and a graffiti wall. All ages are invited to take part in the "Hands Together" Mural Project from noon to 1 p.m. each day, by painting their hand print on a square to be added to a mural. Those who want to take part are advised to dress in close that can get messy.

As with other recent Amdur shows, the event will include the opportunity to take part in the Fest Photo Challenge. Anyone attending the show can submit original photos of the event taken during festival hours to FestPhotoChallenge@AmdurProductions.com. Photos that have been published or are pending publication, or those that infringe upon another person's copyright are not eligible. For full rules and an entry form, visit amdurproductions.com/event/deer-park-art-show.

Guest will also have the chance to have their image inserted into famous works of art at the ArtZipper.com green screen photo booth.

For information about the event, including a list of artists scheduled to participate, call (847) 926-4300 or email info@amdurproductions.com.

Visit amdurproductions.com or find Amdur Productions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.