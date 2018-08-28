Aurora man jailed on 8 gun-related felony charges

hello

An Aurora man faces eight felony charges stemming allegations he pointed an illegally-owned gun at another man, police say.

Davon M. Saulsberry, 21, of the 800 block of Taylor Street, is being held without bond in Kane County jail on four charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Pearl Street about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, to reports of a person pointing a weapon at someone, according to a post Tuesday on the police department's Facebook page.

When police arrived, they found a firearm magazine on the ground next to an unoccupied vehicle. The officers then stopped a group of men, which included Saulsberry, walking nearby. The officers received permission to search the parked vehicle and reported finding a handgun under a seat, police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said.

During the investigation, officers determined that Saulsberry had possessed the handgun shortly before police arrived and had pointed it at another man, Ferrelli said.

Saulsberry was arrested and the men were released.