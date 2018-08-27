Teens arrested after threat to middle school near Mundelein

Authorities arrested two teens Sunday in connection with social media posts threatening a Columbine-like school shooting at Fremont Middle School near Mundelein.

Fremont school officials said there is no threat to students, but the Lake County sheriff's office said there was to be an additional police presence at the school Monday as a precaution and to ensure students, staff and parents feel safe.

Sheriff's police said they learned of the threat Sunday and determined the messages were sent by a 13-year-old Fremont Middle School student. Detectives went to the student's Round Lake home, and he indicated he sent the messages as a joke, authorities said.

Detectives found him to be in possession of ammunition that further investigation determined was provided by a second 13-year-old from Round Lake. That teen was not involved in the threats, sheriff's police said.

Detectives also learned that the juvenile responsible for the threat stole a firearm from a relative about a year ago but then threw it in a body of water. The family member recovered the weapon a short time later.

Neither of the juveniles was found in possession of a firearm during the investigation.

Both juveniles were taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility in Vernon Township. The first teen is charged with disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm, the last charge stemming from last year's gun theft. The second 13-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

Fremont Superintendent Bill Robertson said in a Facebook post that the district will consider disciplinary action.

"As always, the safety of our students, staff and schools is our top priority," Robertson wrote.

"There are no substantiated threats at this time."