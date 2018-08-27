Images: Through the Fiim Magnifier: Featuring Joan Rivers, Larry Lujack, The Arlingtones, disco dancing and more
Our latest installment of Through the Film Magnifier features archived images of Joan Rivers, the Lone Ranger, the 1968 Democratic National Convention, senior citizen disco dancing, barbershop quartets, Larry Lujack and more.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 48,901, Dave Tonge photo: Dance instructors teach disco dancing to residents of the Bowes Nursing Home in Elk Grove Village in December of 1978.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 29,008, Bob Strawn photo: The Lone Ranger, portrayed by actor Clayton Moore was at Golf View Dodge in May of 1973.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 10.967, Tom Grieger photo: Minnesota Senator Hubert Humphrey shakes hands as attends the Democratic National Convention in August of 1968. Humphrey would receive the nomination but lose the election to Richard Nixon later that year.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 10.967, Tom Grieger photo: Peace activists march with a photo of Robert Kennedy during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August of 1968.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 10.967, Tom Grieger photo: A man supporting the Hubert Humphrey / Edwin Muskie ticket holds a peace sign during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August of 1968.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 10.957, Bob Finch photo: The Chicago Police were out in force trying to keep the peace outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August of 1968.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 10.957, Bob Finch photo: Mayor Richard Daley holds a press conference during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August of 1968.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 10.967, Tom Grieger photo: The Illinois delegation to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August of 1968.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 10.968, Tom Grieger photo: Protesters were out in force outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August of 1968.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 15,327, Bob Strawn photo: In November of 1969, Bill Rech of Wheeling, a 21-year-old Army Specialist 4th Class, recovers from wounds he received in Vietnam while serving with the 1st Cavalry in October of 1969. The peace sign on his cast reflected his thoughts on the war.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 75,457, Jon Kirn photo: Contestants participate in the Miss Illinois contest held at the Arlington Park Hilton in Arlington Heights in February of 1985. Laura Ann Bach of Elmhurst was crowned Miss Illinois and went on to represent Illinois in the Miss USA contest.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 29,506, Dom Najolia photo: Students at Keller Junior High School look at film they just developed in a photo class in Schaumburg in August of 1973.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 46,767, Anne Cusack photo: Comedian Joan Rivers talks to reporters at press conference about her first feature film "Rabbit Test" in Chicago in April of 1978.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 5,907, Bob Strawn photo: Students work in an electronics class at Addison Trail High School in Addison in February of 1967.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 27,706, Jim Frost photo: The Arlingtones Barbershop Singers perform in Arlington Heights in January of 1973.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 30,484, Dom Najolia photo: "Super Jock" Larry Lujack in his WCFL radio station office in Chicago in October of 1973.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 38,625, Dave Tonge photo: Palwaukee Airport workers in the tower at the keeping an eye on air traffic in Palatine in January of 1976.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 46,411, Dom Najolia photo: With a cigarette dangling from his lips, this man lines up his shot at a Schaumburg billiards hall in March of 1978.
