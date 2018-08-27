'History of violations' at property where fire killed 8 kids, alderman says
Posted8/27/2018 12:31 PM
The building in Little Village where eight children died in a fire Sunday had been cited recently and the owner was due in court later this month.
Alderman George Cardenas (12th) acknowledged the building at 2224 S. Sacramento Ave. "had a history" of violations and that his staff had been working with the building owner "for years" to correct those violations.
The building was "livable," but there were extensive violations, the alderman said. Fire officials on Sunday also said the home where the fire occurred had no working smoke detectors.
All eight children who died were related to each other; they ranged in age from 3 months to 16 years old, according to family members who spoke with the Sun-Times.
