Dance crew with suburban ties performing on 'America's Got Talent'

Chicago-area hip-hop ensemble The Future Kingz will perform in the quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" Tuesday on NBC. Courtesy of Vivian Zink/NBC

A hip-hop dance crew with suburban ties is one step closer to winning "America's Got Talent."

The Future Kingz, some of whose members hail from Hoffman Estates and Glendale Heights, perform during the talent competition's quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.

Founded in 2010 in Long Beach, California by brothers Isaiah Bloomfield and Allen Washington, the group initially known as TFKidz started out freestyling and jerking, according to the group's publicist. Jerking is a dance style similar to locking, popping and breaking.

Upon moving to the Chicago area, the brothers met Renzell Roque and added choreography to their performances. Adding dancers, including some as young as seven, they established themselves as a performance crew named The Future Kingz.

The group, which recently performed during a Chicago White Sox game, consider themselves a family and say dancing together gives them strength to achieve their dreams, according to the group's publicist.