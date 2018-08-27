After meeting Drake, Downers Grove girl gets second birthday wish: A new heart

A week after meeting Canadian rapper Drake, Sofia Sanchez, 11, of Downers Grove, has been granted her second birthday wish: a new heart. COURTESY OF JAN TERRY, LURIE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Drake takes a selfie with 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez, a Downers Grove girl who is a heart patient at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Courtesy of Lurie Children's Hospital

Canadian rap star Drake surprised 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Aug. 20 in her hospital room at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Sofia, who is from Downers Grove, was in surgery Monday receiving a new heart. Courtesy of Lurie Children's Hospital

Eleven-year-old heart patient Sofia Sanchez was granted one of her birthday wishes last week when her favorite musical artist, Drake, stopped by her hospital room.

Now, a second wish is coming true for the Downers Grove girl: She's getting a new heart.

Sofia, whose birthday was Aug. 18, has spent the last eight weeks awaiting a heart transplant at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. In a video posted on her cousin's Facebook page Sunday, Sofia said she remained hopeful that she would be getting a new heart soon.

Moments later, her family gave her the good news that her wish had been granted.

The surgery was ongoing Monday morning and typically takes 12 to 18 hours, according to a statement from the hospital. An update on a GoFundMe page says Sofia's family hopes she will be able to return home by Thanksgiving, after a couple weeks of recovery and another six to eight weeks at the Ronald McDonald House.

Sofia was diagnosed this summer with cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that often leads to heart failure. She underwent open heart surgery several weeks ago, allowing doctors to connect a mechanical pump, called a VAD, to support her heart and blood flow.

A day before that surgery, Sofia performed the Kiki dance challenge down a hospital hallway in hopes of meeting Drake, whose music has inspired her during her hospital stay. In a video filmed after the procedure, she told the Canadian rapper she loved his music and asked him to visit her at Lurie for her birthday.

Sofia was all smiles when Drake stopped by last Monday while in town for his tour. In an Instagram post, Drake said they talked about Justin Bieber and basketball.

Sofia's mom, Natalie Sanchez, said earlier her family has received "overwhelming" support since her daughter's diagnosis. Neighbors collected about $4,800 at a lemonade stand fundraiser last month. The GoFundMe page has raised more than $46,000.