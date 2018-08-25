Police: Man struck and killed by car in Villa Park

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Villa Park, officials said.

Officers were called to a crash on the 0-100 block of Roosevelt Road at 1:39 a.m., according to a news release from the Villa Park Police Department.

The 34-year-old man was taken in critical condition to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was later pronounced dead, the release said. He identity has not yet been released as his family has not been notified.

Villa Park Deputy Police Chief William Lyons was not immediately available for further comment on the crash, which currently is under investigation by the police department, the DuPage County Coroner's Office and the DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team.