Elgin police make stolen vehicle arrests after resident reports suspicious activity

Two people were charged in connection with car burglaries and vehicle thefts in Elgin, and two others were charged with different crimes after a resident reported suspicious activity, police said.

The vehicle crimes had been reported Aug. 19 to Aug. 21 primarily on Elgin's west side, and prompted special police patrols and reminders to residents to lock vehicles and report suspicious activity.

A resident in the area of South Aldine Avenue and Van Street called police at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to report "suspicious activity near his home involving individuals that he did not recognize," police said Saturday in a news release on Facebook.

The resident was aware of the burglaries in the neighborhood and did not recognize the car as belonging to any of his neighbors, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

Police officers found a juvenile and three adults in the car, which contained a handgun and other proceeds from burglaries, police said. Police conducted a "complex" investigation that included working with officers from Pingree Grove, Hampshire and Bartlett, authorities said.

Vanshawn D. Turman, 20, of the 1400 block of Meyer Street in Elgin, was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said. Turman's bond was set at $30,000 on Saturday.

Semon O. Dunn 18, of the 800 block of Carol Avenue in Elgin, was transferred to the Bartlett Police Department, where he was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Bartlett police did not have additional information Saturday.

A 17-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and retail theft, and the remaining adult was released without charges, Elgin police said.

Another juvenile was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

"Over the past week our officers aggressively patrolled and investigated burglaries in Elgin which resulted in several arrests," said Chief Ana Lalley.

The resident's call "made a huge difference in this case and we hope it's a great example to others as to why it's important to engage with the police department. It is critical for residents to both report crimes and call when they see something abnormal."

Anyone with additional information regarding the car burglaries and stolen vehicles can call the major investigations division at (847) 289-2600. People can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847-411 and including the ELGINPD in the beginning of the text.