Volunteer cross-country coach dies during practice at Antioch High School

Crisis intervention specialists remain to assist students and staff members at Antioch High School after a volunteer coach collapsed and later died during a cross-country practice Tuesday.

John LaPointe, 51, was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday at a hospital in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, officials said.

Community High School District 117 Superintendent James McKay said LaPointe collapsed about 3:30 p.m. on the track surrounding the football field. Students and assistant coaches with the field hockey team tried to assist LaPointe before paramedics arrived.

Antioch Fire Department chief Jon Cokefair said paramedics arrived on the scene in four minutes and took LaPointe to St. Catherine's Medical Center.

A spokesperson with the Kenosha County medical examiner's office said the official cause of death is unknown. No autopsy is scheduled, but the case is under review.

McKay said LaPointe served "several years" as a volunteer coach with the cross-country and baseball teams. The number of years LaPointe spent with the school is unknown. His children attended the school through 2014, McKay said

"He was highly regarded and respected in a volunteer coaching capacity," McKay said. "This was a hard thing for everyone. A lot of the kids saw it, and it's something they will have to struggle with now and into the future.

"The staff knew him well. Our community, the kids and the staff are coming together to get through this terrible loss."