Rolling Meadows man struck, killed on Algonquin Road
Updated 8/24/2018 10:24 AM
A 43-year-old Rolling Meadows man was struck and killed Thursday night by a car on Algonquin Road, police said Friday.
The victim, identified as Enrique Vazquez-Trejo of the 2200 block of Algonquin Parkway, was struck by the vehicle at 9:26 p.m. at Algonquin Road and Weber Drive, according to Rolling Meadows police.
Late Thursday, Algonquin Road from New Wilke Road to Route 53 was closed for the accident investigation.
The Rolling Meadows Police Department and Cook County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team continued investigating the crash Friday.
