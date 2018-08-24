Addison man admits keeping weapons cache in Elgin storage locker, including grenade launcher

hello

An Addison man pleaded guilty in a Kane County courtroom Friday to unlawfully possessing weapons in an Elgin storage locker.

Juan A. Mexicano, 33, of the 19W block of Army Trail Road, faces a minimum sentence of three years in prison. He entered a plea of guilty to seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.

Circuit Judge James C. Hallock accepted the plea and set Mexicano's next court appearance for Nov. 14, when he will be sentenced.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney William Engerman said in court that on Aug. 12, 2016, Elgin police officers served a search warrant at a storage facility on the 600 block of Big Timber Road. In the unit, which Mexicano was renting, authorities found 31 weapons, including five fully automatic long guns, a grenade launcher and two live grenades, as well as live ammunition.

Mexicano remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.

Before he is sentenced he must appear in federal court in California, where he is to be sentenced on cocaine distribution charges.

"The cache of weapons Mr. Mexicano possessed was disturbing in its quantity and firepower, and presented a clear danger to the community," Engerman said.