Pair plead not guilty to Lake Villa man's slaying

Two men accused killing a 58-year-old Lake Villa man during a robbery last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder charges in Lake County court.

Jordan L. Toney, 19, and Buddy W. Johnson, 20, both of Lake Villa Township, each face seven counts of first degree murder stemming from the fatal July 21 beating of Jerry Griffith in an alley. They could received life in prison if found guilty.

Toney didn't speak when he appeared in front of Judge George Strickland on Wednesday morning. Johnson appeared before Judge Christopher Stride on Wednesday afternoon and said "Yes, sir" when answering questions. Each is being held in the Lake County jail on $5 million bail.

Authorities said Griffith made a purchase at a local store about 10:30 p.m. July 21 and was walking home through an alley behind Grand Avenue when Toney and Johnson spotted him. The pair initially robbed and assaulted Griffith with their hands and feet, authorities allege. When Griffith was knocked to the ground, authorities said, one of the assailants grabbed a large sandbag and dropped it on his head.

The pair did not know Griffith before the attack, authorities said.

Police took them into custody July 22. Officials have not said what led them to Johnson and Toney.

Toney's trial is set for Jan. 22. He is due back in court Sept. 25. Johnson was given a Dec. 17 trial date and is due back in court Oct. 24.