God is not mad at us

"God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

-- John 3:16 (NIV)

A recent Facebook post that read, "God is not mad at you," was met with an overwhelming response. The readers responded to the person who posted the message with statements such as, "I needed to hear that."

What makes us feel God is mad at us? Is it because we know many of our heart attitudes and the actions they produce aren't right? We try to do what is right but we continue to fail. Is it because somewhere along the line someone told us God was mad at us? Did we have a parent or loved one who didn't accept us, so we think since God is our heavenly father, he doesn't accept us either?

Great men and women of the Bible tried to please God and failed just like us. Out of great love for us, God sent his son, Jesus Christ, as sacrifice to die on the cross for our sins and failures. When we believe this, we can receive God's love, mercy and forgiveness. We just have to remind ourselves God does love us and we are acceptable to him, not because of what we've done to earn his love; but because Jesus paid the price for our sins reconciling us back to God.

Before you get confused, I don't mean God approves of all our actions and attitudes. He knows our sins destroy us. They are Satan's ways, not God's. But like a good parent, God loves us in spite of them. He is lovingly inviting us to receive his love and forgiveness. He is offering us amnesty and strength to overcome our sins and failures. He desires us to change so we can live the good life he planned for us.

We shouldn't allow feelings of guilt and condemnation to hold us back from the good message that God loves and forgives us. That alone is worth celebrating.

• Annettee Budzban is a Christian author, speaker, life coach and nurse. Invite her to speak to your group, or business or to be your personal coach. She welcomes your email at Annetteebudzban@aol.com or (847) 543-8413.