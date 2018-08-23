Foundation for Children in Need named outstanding organization

Dr. Geetha Yeruva, right, and Thomas Reddy Chitta, co-founders of the Foundation for Children in Need. Courtesy of Thomas Reddy Chitta

Dr. Geetha Yeruva and Thomas Reddy Chitta are the co-founders of the Foundation for Children in Need, a nonprofit organization established 16 years ago in Arlington Heights.

The Foundation for Children in Need was recently recognized by the North American Telugu Association for Outstanding Community Service during its biannual convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Yeruva and Chitta were also honored by the association for their selfless service. They are currently building a home at Shadnagar, near Hyderabad, in Telangana, India, which will house 200 and serve the elderly, physically challenged and orphaned. The grand opening of this home will be Jan. 23, 2019.

The Foundation for Children in Need provides financial help to 2,500 in-need children and college students annually in 25 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India, while also providing assistance to the elderly.

Dr. Yeruva also conducts health education classes for teenage girls. With the help of the medical team from the United States and local doctors, the Foundation for Children in Need has also helped 600 children and adults with life-changing, free cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries.

• Northwest Community Healthcare welcomed two new gastroenterologists to its Medical Group, Dr. Sandeep Mahajan and Dr. Mayur Parepally.

Dr. Mahajan earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, West Indies, and completed a gastroenterology fellowship at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., following an internal medicine residency at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center.

He is board-certified in internal medicine. He will see patients at 455 S. Roselle Road, Suite 121, in Schaumburg, and 1941 Rohlwing Road in Rolling Meadows.

Dr. Parepally earned his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Chicago, and a fellowship in gastroenterology and nutrition at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood.

He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Physicians and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

He is board-certified in internal medicine. He will see patients at 5999 New Wilke Road, Building 2, in Rolling Meadows.

• Arlington Heights resident Dan Harrington is the new executive director of Sedgebrook Senior Living, a life plan community in Lincolnshire that offers a diverse lifestyle, maintenance-free living and amenities.

Harrington, a native of Glenview, has more than 30 years of experience in hospitality, operations and marketing, with the last 17 in senior living. In his free time, he is an avid volunteer with Honor Flight Chicago and a strong supporter of Misericordia, Heart of Mercy Home, Chicago.

