ECC faces labor woes with police officers' union

Elgin Community College's police officers' union has filed complaints against the college claiming unfair labor practice.

A representative of Metropolitan Alliance of Police Chapter 735 -- the union representing ECC police officers -- said the college is not negotiating in good faith and that the department's 14 sworn officers have been working without a contract since they unionized in 2016.

"The law says they are supposed to maintain the status quo" during contract negotiations, said M.A.P. Chapter 735 board member Joseph Lullo, an ECC officer. "The last year the school gave all nonbargaining employees a 2.1 percent raise, but they excluded the police officers."

Police officers last received a 3.75 percent raise July 1, 2015. The union is seeking all officers performing the same function to be paid equally, which college officials said would cost roughly $200,000, Lullo added.

All ECC officers previous have served with state police or other suburban police departments, including Addison, Aurora, Elgin, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates and St. Charles. "There's several hundred years of law enforcement experience here," Lullo said.

The union board and ECC entered negotiations in March of 2017. Since then, there have been 14 bargaining sessions and 27 tentative agreements on contract matters, said Terry Creamer, ECC outside counsel.

The parties are in disagreement over nine outstanding items related to wages and benefits and a federal mediation session is scheduled Monday.

"The mediator will assist us in trying to bridge the gap on those nine items," Creamer said.

The union has filed a second unfair labor practice complaint against ECC administrators for withholding cost of living increases to police officers.

These latest complaints come on the heels of a recent decision by the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board against ECC on another matter.

The union filed a grievance Dec. 14, 2016, on behalf of a police officer who said her rights were violated because she was not allowed to meet with a union representative during an investigative interview on a conduct complaint made against her.

On Dec. 9, 2016, the officer was interviewed by a deputy chief and then-police Chief Emad Eassa, who retired April 21, 2017.

ECC spokeswoman Toya Webb said the interview was prompted by a male community member's complaint against the officer with whom he had a verbal exchange followed by his claim the officer pushed him in the men's room of a campus building.

The police chief denied the officer's request to have a union representative present because he was unaware the union had been certified only three days before, Webb said.

"At no time did the college intentionally violate the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act," Webb said. "The college has a total of four unions on campus and we equally respect the rights of each of them."

The labor board found ECC in violation of Illinois' labor law and required the college to publicly post a notice to all employees saying so. The notice was posted Aug. 7 in the campus police department. There was no other punitive action taken against ECC.

"Schools shouldn't have to be ordered to follow the law," Lullo said.

Creamer said before the labor board hearing on that matter, officials made several attempts to settle the case with the union through mediation.

"The union rejected our efforts to settle the matter in a mediation format," Creamer said, adding, as part of those discussions college officials offered to post a labor violation notice themselves.