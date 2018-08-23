 
Arlington Heights Lions Club to hold meat fundraiser Saturday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/23/2018 4:11 PM
The Arlington Heights Lions Club will host its annual Flights for Sight meat raffle fundraiser Saturday at Cortland's Garage in the village's downtown.

The event, from noon to 4 p.m. at 1 N. Vail Ave., will include meat raffle, a 50/50 raffle, and great prices for flights of wine and beer.

Proceeds will go to the club's causes, including those that help the vision- and hearing-impaired.

