Arlington Heights Lions Club to hold meat fundraiser Saturday
Updated 8/23/2018 4:11 PM
The Arlington Heights Lions Club will host its annual Flights for Sight meat raffle fundraiser Saturday at Cortland's Garage in the village's downtown.
The event, from noon to 4 p.m. at 1 N. Vail Ave., will include meat raffle, a 50/50 raffle, and great prices for flights of wine and beer.
Proceeds will go to the club's causes, including those that help the vision- and hearing-impaired.
