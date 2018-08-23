Arlington Heights Lions Club to hold meat fundraiser Saturday

The Arlington Heights Lions Club will host its annual Flights for Sight meat raffle fundraiser Saturday at Cortland's Garage in the village's downtown.

The event, from noon to 4 p.m. at 1 N. Vail Ave., will include meat raffle, a 50/50 raffle, and great prices for flights of wine and beer.

Proceeds will go to the club's causes, including those that help the vision- and hearing-impaired.