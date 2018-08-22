Images: Readers share back-to-school photos

Kids all over the suburbs are headed back to school, and we invite you to celebrate by sharing your own back-to-school photos. Whether elementary, middle or high school, we'd like to see what you get in the coming days. Please email us a photo, along with details about who shot it and where and something about who is in the photo. Please send your picture in the largest size to photos@dailyherald.com and then keep an eye on the Daily Herald and www.dailyherald.com to see whether we shared it with the rest of our readership.

Photo courtesy of Lucy Fecko St. Colette School's Tiger Mascot welcomes second grader Jayden Hurtado of Palatine to the start of the school year, as new principal Joe Quinlan joins in the fun.

Photo courtesy of Carol Maria 7th grade in Rolling Meadows.

Photo courtesy of Lucy Fecko St. Colette's Tiger Mascot welcomes students to the start of a new school year: Left to right are Aiden Macias 2nd Grade, Ruby Casas 4th Grade, Daviyon Brown 6th Grade, Samridh Bhattachary Pre-K, Priam Bustos 2nd Grade, andLily Cameron 1st Grade.

Photo courtesy of Vicki Danklefsen, Rosary High School Rosary seniors were treated to a courtyard picnic by Sister Geraldine Kemper, OP, on the first day of school, August 15.

Photo courtesy of Rachel Colleen Enders-Salk Class of 2030 in Schaumburg.

Photo courtesy of Sarah McGrew Ryan (6th grade) and Addy (1st grade) head out to Blackwell Elementary in Schaumburg for the first day of school. Addy was nervous and needed her big brother ... she said, "hold my hand and I'll be brave."

Photo courtesy of Holly Stewart-RascheFirst day of fourth grade at Winston Campus Elementary School in Palatine.

Photo courtesy of Nicole Serafini-Maher First day of first grade at Willow Bend School in Rolling Meadows.

Photo courtesy of Holly Stewart-Rasche First day of first grade at Winston Campus Elementary School in Palatine.

Photo courtesy of Erin Brooks Mallory Brooks, 7, of Buffalo Grove headed eagerly to second grade Tuesday, flashing a sign that meant "grade two" and not "peace." Pictured alone and with her Dad, former Daily Herald writer Chad Brooks. As the daughter of two former Herald staff, her favorite part of school is reading!

Seniors at Palatine High School participate in the annual â€œSenior Marchâ€ to start the 2018-2019 school year August 13.