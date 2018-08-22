Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights announces opening weekend lineup

hello

The Waco Brothers will play Hey Nonny, a new music venue and gastropub in downtown Arlington Heights, on Dec. 1. Courtesy of Paul Beaty

Chicago singer-songwriter Andrew Belle will perform Oct. 26, during the grand opening weekend of Hey Nonny, a new music venue and gastropub in downtown Arlington Heights. Submitted photo

Hey Nonny, the new gastropub/music venue opening this fall in downtown Arlington Heights, will feature Chicago singer-songwriter Andrew Belle and Louisiana zydeco ace C.J. Chenier during its grand opening weekend in late October.

Belle was the 2009 MTV Chicago Break-out Artist Of The Year, will perform Friday, Oct. 26, followed by Chenier, son of the late Clifton Chenier, on Saturday, Oct. 27.

"We're thrilled to announce this great group of musical acts almost two months before we open," Hey Nonny co-owner Chris Dungan said in an announcement of the lineup. "We're covering the musical waterfront: rock, jazz, bluegrass, folk, cabaret, country, and pop."

Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vale Ave., will feature live music six nights a week. Tickets for all concerts are available at www.HeyNonny.com.

Prior to the grand opening weekend, Hey Nonny will open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 17 with acclaimed Chicago jazz singer Typhanie Monique presenting a soul-infused concert inspired by the late Aretha Franklin. The show will kick off Hey Nonny's Wednesday jazz and cabaret series.

Delta blues star and actor Chris Thomas King will perform Thursday, Oct. 18.

Other scheduled performers include:

• Reina del Cid, Oct. 19

• Callaghan, Oct. 20

• Smiley Tillmon Band, Nov. 15

• Waco Brothers, Dec. 1

• The Right Now, Dec. 14

• Dave King Trio, Dec. 18 and 19

Hey Nonny's 1,400-square foot music venue will hold up to 150 in flexible seated or standing formats. A 24-foot-wide retractable acoustic wall will separate the music venue from the 66-seat gastropub.

The venue will occupy a 3,974-square-foot first floor space on the southwest corner of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street. The currently vacant space was once a bank, and was to be part of the expanded Circa 57 restaurant until it closed in 2015.