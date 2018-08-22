Geneva police release sketch of man who attempted to rob woman

Geneva police are seeking help in identifying a man who injured a woman during an attempted robbery on the city's west side this month.

The woman was walking in the 900 block of South Peck Road about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, when the man tried to rob her, police said. As the woman screamed for help, a struggle began and she was cut in the neck by a sharp metal object, police said. The man then ran away.

The woman drove herself to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where police were alerted of the robbery. She was treated for her injuries and released.

On Wednesday, Geneva police released a composite sketch of the man. He's described as a white man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with dirty, shaggy brown hair. His right ear has a large hole for a gauge earring. He was wearing an olive green shirt with a large hole in the lower left-hand side, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Geneva Police Department at (630) 232-4736.