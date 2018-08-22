Feder: 'Great response' for Lisa Allen's new podcast from The Mix

Lisa Allen, the popular midday personality on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM, is the latest to join the podcast parade, Robert Feder writes. Since July Allen has been hosting "Non-Stop with Lisa and Jerry," co-hosted by Jerry Nunn, a writer and photographer from Windy City Times. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.