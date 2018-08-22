District 54 Run to Read returns Sept. 23

Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 will host its 14th annual day of races Sunday, Sept. 23, to support literacy in the district.

The goal is to collect 1,000 children's books for each classroom in District 54.

All races start at Dirksen School, 116 W. Beech Drive in Schaumburg.

All individuals in any run or walk must register. The early bird discounted cost to participate is $5 for junior high school age and younger, $15 for high school students and adults age 60 and older, and $25 for adults ages 19 to 59. All prices rise by $5 after Aug. 31. There is also a family rate of $50 for the walk only.

If you are interested in attending or sponsoring the event, visit sd54.org/runtoread. Online registration also is available at that address. Or contact Terri McHugh at (847) 357-5028 or TerriMcHugh@sd54.org.