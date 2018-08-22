Bears hit the road for practice tonight at Vernon Hills High

Bears offensive linemen Bradley Sowell (79) and Cody Whitehair (65) watch teammates during practice last month in Bourbonnais. The team practices tonight at Vernon Hills High School. Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White poses for a photograph with a fan as White signs autographs after drills during a joint training camp session with the Denver Broncos last week in Englewood, Colorado. Associated Press

It'll be standing room only tonight at Rust-Oleum Field at Vernon Hills High School when the Chicago Bears arrive for practice.

Gates open at 4 p.m. but there are no tickets remaining. It's part of the team's "Varsity Bears" outreach program.

The Bears held similar events in 2016 at Warren Township High School in Gurnee and last year at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect.

The Bears arrive in uniform for practice from 6 to 8:50 p.m. Fireworks will follow.

"We're comfortable we can get 5,000 people in the venue," Police Chief Patrick Kreis said in June. "Probably the biggest challenge is parking and traffic. It's an evening. It's a weekday."

American Hotel Register will release employees early and allow parking at its 1,000 space lot. That is combined with 500 spaces at the high school and 150 spaces behind the stadium.

While the Bears take over Rust-Oleum, the high school players will be heading to the Walter Payton Center at Halas Hall for practice.