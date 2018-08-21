 
School's back in session in Arlington Heights

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/21/2018 8:54 PM
  • Olivia Jigalov lines up in the rain for her first day of kindergarten Tuesday at Westgate Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

  • Beth Snider gives a hug to daughter Elizabeth Tuesday morning as she heads off for her first day in the second grade at Westgate Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

  • Ted Campbell gets a photo of his kids, fourth-graders Claire and Ted, for their first day of school Tuesday at Westgate Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

There were warm welcomes and difficult goodbyes Tuesday morning when students at Westgate Elementary and the eight other schools in Arlington Heights School District 25 officially ended their summer breaks and returned to classes.

While for many the first day of classes was about getting reacquainted with familiar surroundings and old friends, some students had some new educational features awaiting them -- like all fifth-graders, who this year will receive Chromebooks for the first time, and students at Greenbrier Elementary, who christened a building addition featuring four new classrooms and additional meeting space for small groups.

Overall, the district educates about 5,550 students at its seven elementary and two middle schools.

