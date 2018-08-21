Join community party at Palatine Street Fest

Kids' games and activities will be featured Saturday and Sunday at Downtown Palatine Street Fest. Courtesy of Ernest J. Schweit, 2016

An English bulldog named Bourbon dresses as a hot dog vendor as he walks in the Sweet Pea Pet Parade during the 18th annual Downtown Palatine Street Fest. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

Lucy Bullock sings "Eye of the Tiger" with Six on Friday as they perform during the 18th annual Downtown Palatine Street Fest. The band returns to this year's festival at noon Saturday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

According to Michael Jacobs, Palatine's deputy village manager, the purpose of Downtown Palatine Street Fest, which began in 2000, is to serve as a community party, allowing friends and neighbors to take in free entertainment, while providing food and activities for all ages.

This year's festival runs 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 24; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 25; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at 110 W. Palatine Road. Admission is free.

The Daily Herald caught up with Jacobs to learn more about the festival, which is expected to draw about 30,000 people over its three-day run.

Q. Tell us a little bit about the work involved in planning and carrying out this event. What roles do volunteers play?

Jacobs. The village of Palatine sponsors and coordinates Street Fest along with the special events company Ravenswood Event Services. The majority of event volunteers are village employees who give their time and help make this festival happen. Over 100 volunteers participate throughout the weekend.

Q. What is new or different this year?

Jacobs. This is the first year Street Fest has allowed food vendors from outside of Palatine. Palatine restaurants were given priority and will still make up the majority of participating food vendors. Food vendors include Artistic Cuisine, Heybeck's Market, Brothers Ribs, Siri Thai, Mexico Uno, Sweet C's Bakery, Tre Amici Pizza, GC Roasted Corn on the Cob, Quang Noodle and Slice of Chicago.

Q. What are some of the highlights of the festival?

Jacobs. The music will appeal to a variety of ages. Headliners include Sixteen Candles on Friday, 7th heaven on Saturday and American English on Sunday. The Kids Zone provides an opportunity for families to partake in a variety of entertainment options during Saturday and Sunday. Other highlights include a farmers market, Cyclefest and bingo on Saturday; and, on Sunday, the park district's Feet Fest 3K Family Adventure Run/Walk and the Sweet Pea Pet Parade.

Q. Any tips on how to best enjoy the festival?

Jacobs. There is plenty of free parking north of the train tracks. This year, we also have a designated ride share pick up and drop off location at the Palatine Metra station turnaround. We ask festivalgoers to please leave at home backpacks, coolers, and pets. Pets are welcome for the Sweet Pea Pet Parade at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Please note that outside alcohol is prohibited.

For details, visit www.palatinestreetfest.com.