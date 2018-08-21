 
Images: Revisit 2017's solar eclipse

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 8/21/2018 11:44 AM
What were you doing a year ago today? If you're like us, there's a good chance you were wearing goofy cardboard glasses and craning your neck to see the solar eclipse. Take a look back at some of our photos and scenes from around the world.

The total eclipse as seen in Chester, IL on August 21, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The view of the eclipse from Geneva.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
3rd-grader Lucas Miller lets out a scream as the moon eclipses the sun at Wayne Elementary School on Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Revelers celebrate the solar eclipse from the rooftop bar of The Stage on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
3rd-grade students at Wayne Elementary School hold their glasses tight as they watch the solar eclipse.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The eclipse from the view of the Northwest suburbs with the moon coming in from the right.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A near total solar eclipse is seen over midtown Atlanta.
Associated Press
Saluki cheerleaders try out eclipse glasses that they were giving out to visitors to Saluki Stadium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Ill., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Scientists said Monday's total eclipse would cast a shadow that would race through 14 states including Illinois.
Associated Press
The diamond ring effect appears as the solar eclipse totality ends Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, over the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity.
Associated Press
Elk Grove High School students from left, Seth Sprecher, John Noonan, Allie Cline and Will Jasutis check out the sun during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Aspen Drive Library visitors from left John Broughton, Gabriella DiGati, Dorothy Broughton, Emma Andersen and Linda DiGati watch the eclipse Monday at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. The Broughton's are from Rosemont, the DiGati's and Emma are from Vernon Hills.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The eclipse from the view of the Northwest suburbs.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Ann Kim Tenhor, of Arlington, Mass., uses protective eclipse glasses to view a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge, Mass.
Associated Press
A partial solar eclipse appears over the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York.
Associated Press
A crowd gathers in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory to watch the solar eclipse in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
students at Wayne Elementary School don glasses and watch the solar eclipse.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during a partial solar eclipse Monday as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington.
Associated Press
Aspen Drive Library visitors watch the eclipse from the south lawn of the Vernon Hills library.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
American Science & Surplus in West Chicago is sold out of eclipse glasses, as are many retailers in the area.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
