Images: Revisit 2017's solar eclipse
Updated 8/21/2018 11:44 AM
What were you doing a year ago today? If you're like us, there's a good chance you were wearing goofy cardboard glasses and craning your neck to see the solar eclipse. Take a look back at some of our photos and scenes from around the world.
Revelers celebrate the solar eclipse from the rooftop bar of The Stage on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
A near total solar eclipse is seen over midtown Atlanta.
Associated Press
Saluki cheerleaders try out eclipse glasses that they were giving out to visitors to Saluki Stadium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Ill., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Scientists said Monday's total eclipse would cast a shadow that would race through 14 states including Illinois.
Associated Press
The diamond ring effect appears as the solar eclipse totality ends Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, over the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity.
Associated Press
Aspen Drive Library visitors from left John Broughton, Gabriella DiGati, Dorothy Broughton, Emma Andersen and Linda DiGati watch the eclipse Monday at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. The Broughton's are from Rosemont, the DiGati's and Emma are from Vernon Hills.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Ann Kim Tenhor, of Arlington, Mass., uses protective eclipse glasses to view a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge, Mass.
Associated Press
A partial solar eclipse appears over the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York.
Associated Press
A crowd gathers in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory to watch the solar eclipse in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
The International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during a partial solar eclipse Monday as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington.
Associated Press
