Elgin police want to identify this man

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 8/21/2018 6:19 PM
  • Elgin police are asking the public for help in identifying this man in connection to a credit card fraud investigation involving an incident at a business on the 400 block of South McLean Boulevard.

Elgin police are asking the public for help in identifying a man in connection to a credit card fraud investigation.

Police shared on Facebook a photo of the man in relation to the investigation involving an incident at a business on the 400 block of South McLean Boulevard. The photo was taken July 12, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

The public can provide tips by calling (847) 289-2609. To find out how to provide anonymous tips visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip.

Police advised that photos posted on Facebook are not evidence of guilt or that the person committed a crime.

