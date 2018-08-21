Elgin police want to identify this man

Elgin police are asking the public for help in identifying this man in connection to a credit card fraud investigation involving an incident at a business on the 400 block of South McLean Boulevard. Courtesy OF Elgin Police Department

Elgin police are asking the public for help in identifying a man in connection to a credit card fraud investigation.

Police shared on Facebook a photo of the man in relation to the investigation involving an incident at a business on the 400 block of South McLean Boulevard. The photo was taken July 12, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

The public can provide tips by calling (847) 289-2609. To find out how to provide anonymous tips visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip.

Police advised that photos posted on Facebook are not evidence of guilt or that the person committed a crime.