Elgin police want to identify this man
Updated 8/21/2018 6:19 PM
hello
Elgin police are asking the public for help in identifying a man in connection to a credit card fraud investigation.
Police shared on Facebook a photo of the man in relation to the investigation involving an incident at a business on the 400 block of South McLean Boulevard. The photo was taken July 12, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.
The public can provide tips by calling (847) 289-2609. To find out how to provide anonymous tips visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip.
Police advised that photos posted on Facebook are not evidence of guilt or that the person committed a crime.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.