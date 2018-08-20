Some Metra trains experience extensive delays during Monday evening rush hour
Updated 8/20/2018 7:41 PM
Several Metra trains experienced significant delays as potentially severe weather rolled through the Chicago area Monday.
Metra BNSF, UP-W and Heritage Corridor trains were stopping and starting sporadically throughout the evening, according to a Metra tweet. The tweet said there was a tornado warning in effect, but the National Weather Service hasn't issued a tornado warning for the Chicago area.
Mechanical failures also contributed to delays along the BNSF, Heritage Corridor and Southwest Service lines. Delays for some travelers lasted as much as 100 minutes.
Metra didn't immediately respond to requests for additional information on the delays or when they might be resolved.
