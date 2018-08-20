Police burnout? Photo goes viral of CPD officers snoozing on the job

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has promised that Chicago's five most violent police districts will continue to get 600 additional weekend officers "until we're comfortable things are stabilized."

Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham has warned of burnout by officers whose requests to take time off have been refused.

Now, there may be photographic evidence to support the officer burnout argument. It comes in the form of a photograph posted on the Facebook page of mayoral challenger Ja'Mal Green.

It shows Chicago Police Squadrol 6111 with two officers in the front seat, both fast asleep. The driver is a woman. The officer in the passenger seat is a man.

"In light of all of the violence that happened last week, Rahm decided to deploy 600 MORE officers & make officers work overtime! This picture proves WHY that was a bad idea," Green wrote on his Facebook page.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said CPD "became aware" of the embarrassing photo of the snoozing cops over the weekend. The Bureaus of Patrol and Internal Affairs promptly opened an investigation.

"Officers will face discipline," Guglielmi wrote in an email.

